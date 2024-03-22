PM constitutes various committees to revamp country’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted various Cabinet Committees aimed at revamping the country’s fragile economy.

According to the cabinet division, the committees are on Energy, Chinese Investment Projects, Privatization, State-Owned Enterprises, and disposal of Legislative Cases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will himself head these committees, while ministers for Economic Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and Power will be their members.

The committee on energy will ensure the smooth implementation of energy projects particularly falling under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and remove bottlenecks in the expeditious implementation of these projects.

Meanwhile, the committee on Chinese Investment projects will oversee the progress of investment projects executed by Chinese companies and to expeditiously resolve issues faced by the Chinese investors with different government entities.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet will review from time to time country’s import policy and its effect on production and Investment and determine the future pattern of growth of agriculture and industries.

The committee on Privatization is to review and monitor the progress of privatization.

The task of Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases is to examine whether a fresh legislation or amendments in the existing laws are in line with the Constitutional scheme, not in violation of any existing law, and falls within the mandate of Parliament.