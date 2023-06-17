PM consults allies over pre-date dissolution of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The government consulting with coalition partners over pre-date dissolution of the National Assembly, citing government sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The matter was discussed in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meetings with the PPP’s delegation and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Assembly will complete its constitutional term at August 13, 2023, while the ruling coalition consulting over dissolving the house, few days earlier, on 09 or 10 August, according to sources.

The NA elections will be held within two months period, if the lower house of the parliament completes its full tenure. In case of premature dissolution of the house, 90 days will be available for holding the next general election. Thus, the next elections will be held in November this year.

According to sources, the government considering over November’s option for the election to get extended time for electioneering.

“A summit meeting of the government alliance is expected after Eidul Adha. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London next week,” sources said.

The prime minister on the way to attend a global summit in Paris, will briefly stay in London and a meeting between Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif is expected on June 22,” sources added.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuhro were part of the PPP delegation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed overall political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also attended the meeting.