PM Shehbaz desires Bahrain’s participation in ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has apprised King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’, and requested a high-level participation from Bahrain.

According to details, the prime minister held a telephonic conversation with King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Ali Khalifa of the ‘International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan’, to be held in Geneva on 9 January next year.

During the telephonic conversation, the King of Bahrain expressed firm support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s response during its reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, after the climate-induced floods in the country.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its cordial and historical relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral forums.

The King reciprocated the sentiments of the prime minister and reassured the desire of the Bahraini leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz invited the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to participate in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted with the United Nations, in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

In a telephonic conversation, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Amir for the generous humanitarian assistance provided by Qatar in the wake of the devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan earlier this year.

The prime minister also congratulated Amir on Qatar’s successful hosting of the FIFA-2022 Football World Cup, which had set a new benchmark for international sports events.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by the United Nations, would take place on 9 January 2023.

The Conference will bring together Governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the Government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.

Comments