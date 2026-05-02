PM directs promotion of renewable energy projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to promote renewable energy projects to overcome power shortage in the country.

Chairing a meeting regarding power sector reforms in Lahore today, he emphasized promoting the use of modern technology in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister instructed to take steps to facilitate both industrial and domestic electricity consumers.

He said uninterrupted supply of energy should be ensured to promote industrial development.

Shehbaz Sharif said providing facilities for domestic consumers is among the top priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister also instructed to significantly reduce line losses by improving the electricity transmission system.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to stabilize electricity prices.

He stressed to promote digital facilities to make it easier for consumers to pay bills.

The Prime Minister instructed to continue strict measures to eliminate electricity theft.

He said reforms in the energy sector will not be made without keeping in mind the wider interests of the public and industry.

During the meeting, recommendations were also presented to the Prime Minister regarding electricity consumption for domestic consumers and industry.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and senior officials from relevant institutions.