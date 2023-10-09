PM directs provision of best facilities to Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed that best and inexpensive facilities should be ensured for the pilgrims without compromising on Hajj arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with regard to Ministry of Religious Affairs, he observed that for the performance of important religious ritual of Hajj, all steps should be taken to facilitate pilgrims, the state news agency reported.

The prime minister was apprised of the performance of the ministry, steps taken for Hajj and preparation for the Hajj policy 2024, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and other officials of the ministry.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister directed for keeping a strict vigilance on private Hajj companies so that pilgrims proceeding through private scheme should not face any difficulty.

He also asked for submission of Hajj policy for the approval of federal cabinet.