PM directs Tarin to take steps for maximum relief to common man

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to take effective measures to ensure the productive utilization of national assets.

He said this while meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who called on him here in Islamabad.

He also directed to focus on the development of the tourism sector in the country by fully benefitting from Pakistan’s precious historic and cultural assets.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the matters relating to the establishment of the Assets Management Authority.

Besides, the prime minister directed to make the Board of Investment (BOI) further effective so as to ensure the ease of doing business in the country for the socio-economic progress of the masses.

The prime minister, who was also briefed about the current state of the economy in the country, was directed to take effective steps for giving maximum relief to the common man.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!