PM directs to constitute committee on Neelum-Jhelum project

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed concerned authorities to constitute a high-level committee for consultation over matters related to the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today, the prime minister said the committee comprising senior officials from federal and AJK governments will finalize the short, mid and long term plans within next two weeks

PM directed the officials concerned for immediate and earliest possible completion of the bridge at Mangla phase II, so no chaotic elements can ever misuse and exploit this little incomplete portion of bridge for their sordid political gains.

He said the federal and AJK governments will hold discussions soon after IMF team leaves the country to finally settle the pending issues so no such incident like recent protest in AJK arises again.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed condolences over the death of civilians and a police personnel during the protests and announced a package for heirs of Shuhada.

He said the funds worth Rs23 billion announced by federal government for Azad Kashmir have been transferred into the AJK government account.

He said development and prosperity of Pakistan is directly linked with the prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had started electricity generation in April 2018.