PM directs to install track and trace system to monitor sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to ensure the installation of a track and trace system to monitor sugar mills besides keeping an eye on the exact production of sugar, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a review meeting regarding the steps taken by the federal government to curb the sale of sugar at higher prices and hoarding of the commodity.

The premier has also directed to take stern legal action against hoarding of sugar and profiteering.

Imran Khan said that the elements involved in undue profiteering are foes of the people and the state will take punitive action against them.

The Punjab chief secretary informed the meeting that special instructions have been given to the administration of all the districts to enforce the sale of sugar prices on fixed prices.

He said legal action has started against hoarders and profiteers. Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed at sugar mills to monitor the quantity of sugar cane and the production of sugar.

The chief secretary added that the information will be gathered from all sugar mills during the crushing season.

In another development today, the Punjab government took action against the sugar mills involved in the violation of regulations.

It was learnt that cases have been registered against the sugar mill owners including Chinar Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills Jhang and Pasroor Sugar Mills Gujranwala.

The owners of Chinar Sugar Mills and Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills including Javed Kayani and Pervaiz Ahmed were arrested, whereas, police conducted raids to arrest the owners of Pasroor Sugar Mills.

The Punjab chief secretary said that strict action will be taken against the lawbreakers for not selling the sugar at fixed prices. He added that the ex-mill price of sugar is Rs57.75 and the retail price is Rs59.75 per kilogram.

