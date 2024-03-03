PM-elect Shehbaz lauds ASP Shehrbano for saving ‘woman’s life’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-elect (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the Lahore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi for protecting the life of a young woman wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy print from a mob attack in Ichhra Bazar, ARY News reported.

A charged mob gathered outside a shop in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar after someone alleged that a woman’s shirt had Quranic verses printed on it. The woman, who was accompanied by her husband, sought refuge in a nearby shop.

As per eyewitnesses, most of the people in the mob were either customers, visitors or passersby. The garment traders – who gave shelter to the woman – were aware of the calligraphy print being available in the market. But despite the traders’ explanation, the angry mob insisted on a “blasphemy” charge.

The woman’s dress had the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning “beautiful or sweet” in Arabic.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police — led by ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi — arrived at the scene and took the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

In his victory speech after winning the PM election today, he said that harassment of women anywhere was unacceptable. “The fearless daughter of nation [ASP Shehrbano] saved the woman’s life by putting her life on danger,” he added.

He also reiterated ensuring equal rights to the women who comprised about 50 percent of country’s population, adding the nation stood indebted to contributions and sacrifices of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto, as well as other prominent female figures in different sectors as the national progress would not be possible without their involvement.

The PM-elect vowed that women will be provided with equal job opportunities and renumeration during his tenure.

In his maiden speech, PM-elect Shehbaz categorically stated that they have no personal egos and the other side also needs to follow the suit for the sake of Pakistan. He mentioned that they had earlier proposed Charter of Economy for the country’s benefit.

Shehbaz Sharif said people have given a split mandate in the general elections; and those having reservations about election results need to approach the appropriate forums.

He emphasized the destiny of the country can be changed and it can be taken to the path of self-reliance through collective decisions.