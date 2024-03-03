PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was on Sunday elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, making history for assuming the office for second consecutive time.

Shehbaz Sharif won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

The magic number to clinch the office of prime minister was 169 votes. Since no single party could gain a majority in the assembly, Shehbaz has become premier with the support of PML-N’s allies – PPPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, and others.

In his victory speech, Shehbaz spelled out a number of initiatives to net the runaway inflation, high cost of living, price hike, circular debt in the energy sector and foreign debts, and expressed the optimism that though the mounds of challenges existed, but were not insurmountable.

Economic challenges

The Prime Minister-elect pointed out that the country is indebted to Rs80,000 billion of internal and external loans, and this situation warrants deep surgery.

He said a revenue of twelve thousand and three hundred billion rupees is expected during the current fiscal year. He said after distribution of resources to the provinces under the National Finance Commission Award, the federal government will be left with seven thousand three hundred billion rupees.

He said Rs8,000 billion rupees are required for payment of interest. Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal Board of Revenue to ensure pending tax refunds in the next 10 days. He said his government will put in the best possible efforts to enhance revenue that would lead to reduction in inflation and create employment opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif said the outdated laws will be done away with to create conducive environment for business and investment in the country. He said visa free entry will be given to the entrepreneurs from friendly countries.

He directed the banks to also give loans to the youth for promotion of small and medium enterprises. He said a network of export zones will be spread across the country with the cooperation of provincial governments by ensuring one window facility.

The Prime Minister said trade corridors will be opened. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be taken forward with the cooperation of China, which is a time-tested and reliable friend of Pakistan.

Electricity theft

Expressing concern over the high electricity tariff, Shehbaz Sharif said the circular debt in power sector has climbed to Rs2,300 billion. He said action will be taken against power pilferage.

The Prime Minister-elect said he himself will monitor the action against power theft and tax evasion. He directed the energy companies to lay down a network of renewable energy projects to provide affordable electricity to consumers.

‘No forgiveness for May 9 perpetrators’

Meanwhile, PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif said the perpetrators of the May 9 riots will not be forgiven, vowing action against all those who were involved in the attack on military installations.

At the same time, he also said that justice would be dispensed to all those who were not involved in the riots.

Shehbaz promised that his government would put an end to terrorism and its roots once and for all. He said his aim was to take the National Action Plan forward.

Charter of reconciliation

The prime minister-elect also offered an olive branch to the protesting opposition members with a ‘charter of reconciliation’, besides reiterating his insistence on pursuing a ‘charter of economy’.

Agriculture sector

Unveiling his government’s priorities in agriculture sector, the Prime Minister-elect expressed commitment to provide direct subsidy to farmers on fertilizers. He said the government will launch a Solar Tube-well programme and try to provide high quality imported seeds to farmers free of cost for first time. He said livestock farming will be promoted under Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Shehbaz Sharif said establishing a network of efficient public transport system in collaboration with the provincial governments will be another priority of his government. He said state of the art new hospitals will be established at the federal level and in the provinces to provide better health facilities to people.

Human development

Underlining the need for human development for overall progress of the country, the Prime Minister-elect said the youth will be offered multiple opportunities to excel. He said as many as five hundred thousand youth will be imparted with special training in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and other information technology-related fields.

He said the federal government will provide the students securing distinctive positions with scholarships to study abroad. Shehbaz Sharif held out assurance to protect rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution. He said women constitute fifty percent of the population, and they deserve equal opportunities and rights. He said harassment of women at workplaces is not acceptable.

The Prime Minister-elect expressed his firm resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country through full implementation of the National Action Plan.

Foreign policy

Explaining his government’s foreign policy outlook, the PM-elect said adding friends and reducing opponents will be cornerstone of the foreign policy. Describing Pakistan’s relations with the United States as long-standing, he said the government will make efforts to repair and rebuild relations with Washington. He said relations with the neighboring countries will be taken forward on the basis of principles of equality.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of the financial support extended by Saudi Arabia during his last tenure in government. He acknowledged that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. Likewise, the United Arab Emirates and Turkiye have also been supportive of Pakistan in challenging times.

Israeli aggression

Condemning the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the Prime Minister-elect urged the international community to break its silence over the barbarism against the humanity.