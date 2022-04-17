PM election: AJK assembly session summoned tomorrow

MUZAFFARABAD: Acting on the directives of the Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has summoned session of the Legislative Assembly to elect new prime minister, following resignation by Abdul Qayyum Niazi, ARY NEWS reported.

The session of the AJK Legislative Assembly has been summoned on Monday at 10:00 am.

PTI has nominated Tanveer Ilyas for the premier and claimed of having support of 33 members of the assembly against the 27 members needed for getting majority votes.

The joint opposition has nominated Chaudhry Yaseen for the slot.

The apex court of the AJK upheld the Azad Kashmir High Court’s restraining order on the conduct of new AJK Prime Minister election.

A two-judge bench of AJK court comprising Justice Shahid Bahar and Justice Sardar Ijaz announced the verdict on the petition filed by the PPP.

The High Court has also restrained the Legislative Assembly from further proceedings till Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had challenged the session of the AJK Assembly that was scheduled for Friday. PPP leaders Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin filed petition in the High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had resigned from his office on Thursday.

In a meeting with the PTI chief on Wednesday, Qayyum Niazi had informed Imran Khan about the facts and the alleged conspiracy being hatched against him in AJK.

Prior to his resignation, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had terminated five members of his cabinet over misconduct and suspicious activities.

Those who had been terminated included Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan, Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar.

