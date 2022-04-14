AJK PM terminates five members of cabinet over ‘suspicious activities’

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has terminated five members of his cabinet over misconduct and suspicious activities, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesperson for the AJK PM confirmed the development and said that those who have been terminated included Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan, Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar.

They were terminated from the AJK cabinet over misconduct, corrupt practices and suspicious activities, the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi met PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, a day after a no-trust motion was submitted against the former by party lawmakers.

During the meeting, the AJK premier rejected the allegations leveled against him and briefed the PTI chairman about “conspiracies” being hatched to send him packing.

The ousted prime minister constituted a committee with party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as its head to resolve the issue.

The committee will have a final say on the matter after reviewing all the facts by tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted the motion against their party’s prime minister in the AJK assembly secretariat on April 12.

The motion was signed by 25 members of the legislative assembly including a minister and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been proposed as successor. The name of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

