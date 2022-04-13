AJK PM offers to step down in meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi met PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, a day after a no-trust motion was submitted against the former by party lawmakers.

During the meeting, the AJK premier rejected the allegations leveled against him and briefed the PTI chairman about “conspiracies” being hatched to send him packing.

The ousted prime minister constituted a committee with party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi appointed as its head to resolve the issue.

The committee will have a final say on the matter after reviewing all the facts by tomorrow.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted the motion against their party’s prime minister in the AJK assembly secretariat on April 12.

The motion was signed by 25 members of the legislative assembly including a minister and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Aliyas Khan has been proposed as successor.

According to Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution act 1974, if a no-confidence motion succeeds, the successor proposed in the resolution becomes the next prime Minister without any separate election procedure.

On August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 33 votes.

