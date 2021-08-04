PTI’s Abdul Qayyum Niazi elected as AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday after securing a majority vote from the Legislative Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, he received 33 votes from the assembly after he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI and one other of the Muslim Conference. He will take oath as the 13th premier of the region on Thursday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has earlier in the day nominated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the candidate for the slot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) premier after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while confirming the report from his Twitter handle said that after a long process of consultations and suggestions, Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has nominated a newly elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly as the PTI nominee for the premier.

طویل مشاورت اور تجاویز کے جائزے کے بعد وزیر اعظم پاکستان و چیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے نومنتخب ایم ایل ائے جناب عبدالقیوم نیازی کو وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر کے عہدے کیلئے نامزد کیا ہے وہ ایک متحرک اور حقیقی سیاسی کارکن ہیں جن کا دل کارکنوں کے ساتھ دھڑکتا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 4, 2021

Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as an MLA after defeating PML-N’s Chaudhry Yasin. He joined PTI after leaving Muslim Conference two years back.

PTI candidates on speaker and deputy speaker slots- Anwar ul Haq and Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar respectively- have already secured victory in the assembly the other day.