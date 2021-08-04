Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan ‘nominates’ Abdul Qayyum Niazi for AJK premier

test

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the candidate for the slot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) premier after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while confirming the report from his Twitter handle said that after a long process of consultations and suggestions, Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has nominated a newly elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly as the PTI nominee for the premier.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as an MLA after defeating PML-N’s Chaudhry Yasin. He joined PTI after leaving Muslim Conference two years back.

Read More: INDIA ‘BARS’ 5 REPORTERS ENTRY TO PAKISTAN AHEAD OF AJK ASSEMBLY INAUGURAL

The election for the AJK prime minister will be held today with joint opposition fielding Latif Akbar as their candidate.

The PTI has a simple majority in the AJK assembly with 32 seats and both its candidates on speaker and deputy speaker slots- Anwar ul Haq and Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar respectively- have already secured wins in the assembly the other day.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.