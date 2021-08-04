PM Imran Khan ‘nominates’ Abdul Qayyum Niazi for AJK premier

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the candidate for the slot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) premier after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while confirming the report from his Twitter handle said that after a long process of consultations and suggestions, Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan has nominated a newly elected member of the AJK Legislative Assembly as the PTI nominee for the premier.

طویل مشاورت اور تجاویز کے جائزے کے بعد وزیر اعظم پاکستان و چیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے نومنتخب ایم ایل ائے جناب عبدالقیوم نیازی کو وزیر اعظم آزاد کشمیر کے عہدے کیلئے نامزد کیا ہے وہ ایک متحرک اور حقیقی سیاسی کارکن ہیں جن کا دل کارکنوں کے ساتھ دھڑکتا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 4, 2021

Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as an MLA after defeating PML-N’s Chaudhry Yasin. He joined PTI after leaving Muslim Conference two years back.

The election for the AJK prime minister will be held today with joint opposition fielding Latif Akbar as their candidate.

The PTI has a simple majority in the AJK assembly with 32 seats and both its candidates on speaker and deputy speaker slots- Anwar ul Haq and Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar respectively- have already secured wins in the assembly the other day.