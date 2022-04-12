No-trust motion submitted against AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, ARY News reported.

The no-trust motion was submitted by finance minister Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim.

The motion carries the signatures of 25 PTI lawmakers and it was submitted to the assembly secretariat.

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

On August 4, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Qayyum Niazi was elected as the new prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Niazi received 33 votes from the assembly after he had the support of 32 lawmakers of the PTI and one other of the Muslim Conference.

