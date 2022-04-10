PM Election: Contest set after nominations of Shehbaz, Qureshi approved

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of joint opposition’s candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been approved for the prime minister’s election scheduled on Monday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier submitted nomination papers for the election of prime minister following ouster of Imran Khan.

The opposition parties raised no objection over nomination papers of Qureshi, which were approved smoothly.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan raised objections over the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, which were set aside by the NA official.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan in his objection over the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif said that the candidate is nominated in corruption cases thus he is ineligible for the office of the PM.

“Shehbaz Sharif has been on bail in graft cases and objection over his nomination is 100 percent lawful,” Awan claimed.

Earlier, opposition parties submitted 11 nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif for election of the Leader of the House.

Those propsed and seconded to the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif included Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Azam Khan Hoti, Shahzain Bugti, Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Maulana Asaad Mehmood, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Ameen ul Haq, Akhtar Mengal, Agha Hassan Baloch, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Muhammad Israr Tareen.

Earlier, the decision to nominate Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the candidate for the prime ministerial slot from PTI was taken by a meeting of the party’s core committee headed by Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s nomination was proposed by Amir Dogar and seconded by Maleeka Bokhari.

The National Assembly will elect new prime minister of Pakistan tomorrow after a no-confidence motion passed against Imran Khan yesterday.

The National Assembly session to elect the new premier will be held at 2:00 pm tomorrow.

