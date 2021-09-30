PM emphasises promoting clean & green houses, business projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the importance of promoting smart, self-sufficient, clean and green houses and business projects in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan chaired a review meeting in Islamabad today regarding the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore. The premier highlighted the importance of RUDA and CBD to achieve the objectives.

PM Khan was briefed on the plan to build the largest theme park in Pakistan in collaboration with IMG Dubai Theme Park.

It was told that the RUDA will unveil the 2,000-kanal project on the Ravi Riverfront at the Dubai Expo 2020 starting next month to attract investors.

Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to address the issues by adopting a proactive strategy so that Pakistan could reap maximum benefits from these innovative and sustainable real estate projects by attracting Foreign Direct Investment, Radio Pakistan reported.

RUDA’s various projects include the installation of a solar-powered renewable power plant, the establishment of Special Economic Zones and Special Technology Zones, the launch of ferry operations, the establishment of a Knowledge Park and the Rakh Jhok Farms.

All of these projects will be independent of their financial needs so that their sustainability can be ensured.

