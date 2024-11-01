PM expresses gratitude to Amir of Qatar for warm hospitality

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for his warm hospitality during his two-day visit to Qatar.

“My sincere gratitude to Your Highness for your exceptionally warm hospitality!,” he wrote on X in reply to post written by Amir of Qatar.

“Pakistan deeply cherishes and values its special friendship with Qatar,” he added.

In his post, Amir Tamim Bin Hamad emphasized the growing relationship, stating, “Today, I discussed with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields. The relations between our two countries are growing, and we are constantly looking forward to further developing them with our brothers in Pakistan.”

In another post, the prime minister thanked Chairperson of Qatar Museum Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani in response to her post regarding the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

“Thank you Your Excellency! Your gracious gesture reaffirms the enduring bonds between our two nations,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his visit to Qatar would further solidify the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, bringing mutual benefit to both nations.

In his meeting with Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani in Doha, the two leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly focusing on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged Qatar’s contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s continued support in various sectors.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties and emphasized the potential for expanded collaboration. He also thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large number of Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries.

The two leaders discussed global and regional issues, underscoring the need for peaceful solutions and mutual cooperation to address challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif also commended Qatar’s principled stance on the Gaza conflict and its persistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

He praised Qatar’s humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the conflict and easing the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s role as a facilitator of dialogue and an advocate for a just resolution to regional conflicts, recognizing its efforts as vital to promoting lasting peace in the Middle East.