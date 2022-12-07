PM Shehbaz felicitates Qatari leadership over successful hosting of FIFA World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Qatari leadership for the successful hosting of FIFA-2022 World Cup in Qatar, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the positive trajectory in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar. He congratulated the Qatari leadership for the successful hosting of FIFA-2022 World Cup in Qatar.

PM Shehbaz lauded the remarkable reforms undertaken by the State of Qatar in the field of labour. He remarked that Pakistan felt pleased and honoured to assist by providing security personnel for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

It was a matter of pride that ‘Al-Rihla’, the football being used in the World Cup was ‘Made in Pakistan’, he added.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed well wishes to the leadership and people of Pakistan from the brotherly people and leadership of State of Qatar.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.

Qatar is home to more than 210,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

