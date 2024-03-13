PM forms committee to suggest governance austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to submit a plan to slash government expenditures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission will chair the seven-member committee, comprises of Secretary Cabinet, Finance Division, Secretary I&P Rashid Mehmood Langarial, Dr. Qaisar Bangali, Dr Farrukh Saleem and Dr Muhammad Naveed Iftikhar.

The committee will formulate Terms of Reference (ToRs) for slashing government expenses. It will submit its report to the Prime Minister within one week.

The objective of the committee is to recommend institutional reforms and cutting volume of the federal government.

The committee will also devise strategy for implementation of its plan. It is expected that the committee will suggest pension scheme and other recommendations as austerity measures.

The committee has been mandated to get assistance of anyone from the public or the private sector.