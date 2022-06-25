PM forms committee to oversee MQM-P issues

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a three-member committee to oversee the progress on the commitments made to Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) before the vote of no confidence, ARY News reported.

According to details, an MQM-P delegation including convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a 45-minute meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to Faisal base Karachi on Saturday. The MQM-P leadership demanded the PM to be a guaranteer in the MQM-PPP contract and to fasten work on federally run projects in the city including the K4.

PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq attended the meeting too and the meeting was conducted in a pleasant atmosphere. The PM promised MQM-P leaders to ensure the fulfilment of the promises made to them before the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan.

Sources say that the MQM-P leaders complained about the slow progress on commitments made to them, especially on the Peoples Party’s end. There has not been any implementation of the Local Body Draft nor any regard for the Supreme Court’s orders.

The MQM-P demanded to ensure the opening of their offices and take the matter of fresh census.

