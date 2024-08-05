PM forms task force for FBR digitalisation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 10-member task force to oversee the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to a letter from the PM office to the Federal Board of Revenue, the Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute a Task Force for comprehensive and end-to-end digitalization of FBR.

Minister of State for Finance & Revenue Ali Malik will be chairman of the Task Force while Major General Syed Ali Raza, DG C4I will co-chair the Task Force.

The other members of committee will be Ghazi Akhtar, Lotte Akhtar Beverages Ltd; Ziad Bashir, Member BoD Gul Ahmed; Amir Malik, ex-CEO PRAL; Fareed Zafar, LUMS; Asif Peer, Systems Ltd; Tania Aidrus; Waqas ul Hasan, Karandaz and Gohar Marwat, Project Officer, NADRAc shall be members of Task Force.

The Task Force may co-opt any person from the public/private sector, if deemed necessary, for the purposes of this task.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Task Force includes formulate policy interventions required for digitalization of FBR along with implementation of data automation/software solutions, encompassing following

a) Data integration (vertically with Provincial Revenue Authorities & horizontally across Ministries/Government departments);

b) Risk based auditing with CNIC as single primary identifier to broaden tax base;

c) Supply chain automation (wholesaler, distributor & middleman network);

d) Track & Trace System through integrated/automated system;

e) Restructuring of PRAL as an independent IT driven bureau for generating planning data/stats;

f) Trade data sharing interface with trading partners for effective valuation/appraisal;

The Task Force shall submit its recommendations/plan for consideration of the Prime Minister within one month.

The FBR will notify the said Task Force and provide secretarial support, it added.