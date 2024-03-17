PM forwards Air Chief’s extension summary to President: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday forwarded a summary to President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the extension in the tenure of Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The tenure of the current Air Chief, Zaheer Ahmed Babar Siddhu, is set to conclude tomorrow, which triggers a discussion about his term extension within the government officials.

Sources close to the development claimed that PM Shehbaz recommended prolonging the tenure of the Air Chief by one year, while, the summary for an extension in the employment period of the Air Chief has been forwarded to the President.

It is pertinent to mention here that the term of the current Air Chief, Zaheer Ahmed Babar Siddhu, is set to end tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the final decision regarding extending Zaheer Ahmed Babar Siddhu’s tenure as Air Chief Marshal is anticipated to be reached tomorrow as well.