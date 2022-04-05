PM Imran asks masses to get ready for general elections

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that a lesson will be taught to those who became part of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House on Tuesday, PM Imran Khan said a foreign conspiracy was hatched to overthrow the government and the traitors from within the country joined them.

The prime minister went on to say that that most of them – who joined the them – were unaware of it being a conspiracy at first. He added that it is our duty to expose those who are part of it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is an independent country which does not bow down to anyone.

He said that preparations for the upcoming general elections, which will be held within three months, have to be made.

The PTI founder said that party tickets will be given on an ideological basis. He admitted of the party making mistakes in the past and paying heavy prices for it.

PM Imran Khan said people learn from their mistakes.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that all those who have money outside the country will naturally say that beggars are not choosers.

