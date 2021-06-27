PM Imran to host dinner for party members, allies tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to host a dinner for National Assembly members of the PTI and coalition partners on June 28, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited coalition partners to a dinner on Thursday at his official residence. Federal ministers and PTI members would also attend the dinner.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other political allies have been invited to attend dinner on Monday.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan will discuss the overall political situation of the country, federal budget 2021-22 and other important matters with the leadership of coalition parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled the Rs8.5 trillion federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly. The federal government has projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate at 4.8% for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22.