PM Imran stops Firdous Ashiq Awan from resigning as SACM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday barred Firdous Ashiq Awan from quitting her Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) post, ARY News reported citing sources.

The prime minister directed her to continue work as the special assistant of the chief minister, said sources.

Sources divulged today that the Special Assistant to Punjab CM, Firdous Ashiq Awan will resign from her post as she wants to take part in the Sialkot by-election in PP-38.

The by-elections will be held on July 28 in the PP-38 Sialkot constituency. The PP-38 seat fell vacant after the demise of PML (N) MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued election ticket to candidate Qaiser Iqbal for upcoming by-polls in PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had awarded a ticket to Tariq Subhani.

Tariq Subhani had been elected as a member of provincial assembly (MPA) during the 2013 general elections.