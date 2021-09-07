PM Imran, FM Qureshi discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed Afghanistan as well as the regional situation.

Qureshi, who is also the vice-chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, also discussed with the prime minister the party matters and the overall political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar also called on the Prime Minister.

He apprised Imran Khan about progress on construction of industrial zones, attaining exports target, steps for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises and implementation on auto policy of the government.

Besides, the Prime Minister was informed that production of large scale manufacturing sector is expected beyond the set target during the current fiscal year, which is a good omen for economic situation of the country.