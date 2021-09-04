PM Imran likely to perform groundbreaking of modern KCR next week

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi on September 11 to inaugurate several development projects in the metropolis.

According to sources, the prime minister during his visit will perform the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

He will also chair a meeting at Governor House Karachi to review progress work on Karachi’s Green Line BRT project and other federally funded projects.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan will also hold meetings with different delegations during his upcoming visit to Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar last week had chaired a meeting to review the present status and pace of work on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

During the meeting, Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to fulfill all formalities at the earliest and ensure that all the necessary arrangements for the groundbreaking of KCR infrastructure were made by September 2021.

The secretary of Pakistan Railways informed the minister that the Karachi Circular Railway project was on track as per the timelines given by the ministry. He told the meeting that the KCR envisages the construction of a 43-km long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

The minister was also briefed on Freight Corridor from Keamari to Pipri Marshalling Yard.

KCR project

According to Pakistan Railways, the Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three phases. The length of the KCR project was 43.13km, including 14.95km on the ground and 28.18km elevated. It would have 24 stations and its per-day ridership would be around 550,000.

The second phase will expand operations to a seven-kilometer track running from Orangi Station to Gilani Station, while the third will see trains running over a nine-kilometer stretch between Gilani Station and Drigh Colony.

The second phase of KCR will cost Rs 8.70 billion, whereas, the third phase would be completed under a public-private partnership.