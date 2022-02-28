Petrol price, power tariff: PM Imran Khan announces huge, historic reduction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the nation today, said that he wants to highlight the national policies and the evolving global situation in his address to the nation today.

He also unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others.

Reduction in petrol price, electricity tariff

“We have decided not to increase the petrol and electricity prices till the next budget. The stipend to the deserving people under Ehsaas [poverty alleviation] programme was increased from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000.”

“2.6 million scholarships will be given by the federal government by spending Rs38 billion. The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and complaints will be heard at the portal.”

“The federal government waives off 100 per cent tax on freelancers and companies of the IT sector. In the IT sector, 100 per cent exemption is being given on the foreign exchange movement.”

“IT startup has been given 100 per cent capital gain tax exemption. An announcement will be made regarding a package for the industry sector in Lahore tomorrow. Overseas Pakistanis will also be given tax relaxations for investing in the country.”

“The government will provide Rs407 billion worth of loans to the farmers, youth and housing units for the next two years under Kamyab Pakistan Program. Salaried segments had not been given loans by the banks but now, loans worth Rs50 billion were given to construct houses.”

“We want to see each Pakistani possessing health insurance across the country. Sehat Card-like facility is even unavailable in the developed countries. Each family in Punjab will get Sehat Card by the end of March.”

Global inflation

PM Khan said that Pakistan is facing the impact of global inflation due to imports. He detailed that 60 per cent of the fuel used for power generation is being imported.

He responded to the criticism of the opposition parties over the rise in inflation, saying that the global situation should be observed to ascertain the facts.

He said that some parties had blamed the PTI government for the failures. PM Khan said that Pakistan is among the top three countries that have successfully coped with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The measures taken by the PTI government were praised globally, he added.

The premier said that the oil prices will be increased due to the prevailing fears globally after the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He said that the opposition should table a solution to control the oil prices.

PM Imran Khan said that the price per litre of petrol will be increased up to Rs220 after ending the government subsidy. He said that the government is spending Rs70 billion on the subsidy of oil prices.

Economic situation

PM Imran Khan said that he is fully aware of the difficult economic situation and his government continues efforts to reduce the financial burden on the nationals.

The premier said that the national economy is put on the right path and the Bloomberg has also predicted the economic growth of Pakistan after coming out of the difficult time.

Foreign visits

“I have paid two important foreign visits to China and Russia in line with the economic situation and foreign policies of Pakistan. I have always prioritised an independent foreign policy which is focused on the national interests.”

The premier said that he had always opposed the then governments taking part in the US-led war on terror. “We had taken part in the war against [former] Soviet Union along with the United States in Afghanistan and later participated in another war with the US after 9/11.”

“It was a wrong policy to participate in the war against terrorism with the United States (US).” He added that drone strikes had been conducted in a country that was a frontline partner in the war.

Pakistan had sacrificed 80,000 lives in the war against terror. “10 drone strikes had been carried out in Musharraf’s tenure, whereas, more than 400 drone strikes were conducted in the 10 years of the democratic governments in which women and children were targeted.”

The premier questioned why the democratic leaders had not taken action against the killings of innocent people. He said that a US journalist had revealed about former president Asif Ali Zardari that he told the US for not being concerned about the killings of the citizens. He advised the nation not to vote for a political party that has assets abroad.

The premier said during his visits to China and Russia, he held discussions for the future of Pakistan.

“We have to import two million tonnes of wheat and gas from Russia.”

PECA amendment ordinance

Regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), PM Imran Khan said that PECA had been formulated in 2016 in which the government made some amendments. He was of the view that a law-abiding leader has no danger from the independent media.

“70 per cent fake news stories came from the media houses but it did not affect the government. We are amending PECA regulations to curb malicious content on social media including child pornography.”

He added that nearly 94,000 cases regarding social media have been registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Immoral and obscene campaigns are being initiated even against the prime minister. It was earlier reported three years ago that the prime minister had done something wrong in Bani Gala but no action was taken against the journalist. The same journalist had reported that the premier’s wife left the home but the action was not taken against him.”

He said that the amended PECA regulations will curb fake news and it was not against the freedom of expression.

“Jang and Geo media groups had given a baseless story against Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and claimed that its funds were being used for the political activities of PTI. Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is going to file a lawsuit against Jang and Geo media groups in the United Kingdom (UK).”

