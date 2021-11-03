PM Imran Khan announces Rs120bln relief package for 130mln people

ISLAMABAD: Holding a national address on Wednesday to announce what’s dubbed the biggest relief package under the Ehsas Program umbrella, Prime Minister Imran Khan said if it wasn’t for the support from Pakistani allies i.e. China and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan would have suffered an economic default which would have turned things much worse than now, ARY News reported.

However, the premier noted that only when Pakistan began to pick up on the economic affairs that Covid broke out globally and while we warded off relatively safe the international impact nevertheless slowed down our recovery.

The PM has announced today a Rs120 billion relief package under Ehsas program for 130 million people across Pakistan in various heads. He said this was possible due to the data compiled under the Ehsas program which allowed us selective subsidiary.

Under this program, the PM has announced today, there will be a 30 per cent discount on flour, pulse and vegetable oil prices for the next six months. This concession is for 20 million families comprising about 130 people in total.

Ehsaas Rashan will provide a subsidy of Rs. 1,000 a month to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, Ghee/Cooking oil. A 30% subsidy will be given on these three items, per unit purchase.

Separately, in the same program, some four million people will be given interest-free loans.

The PM said Ehsaas will open a registration portal next week and will cover 20 million households across Pakistan with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs31,500 per month.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!