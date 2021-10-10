PM Imran Khan announces to establish Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW) authority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to form a Rehmatul Lil Alameen (S.A.W) authority aimed at disseminating the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking at an event to kick off week-long celebrations to commemorate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), the prime minister said that he has launched a search for one of the best religious scholars globally and would appoint him as the chairman of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen (S.A.W) authority.

He, however, said that he would personally monitor the working of the authority.

“The chairman of the authority will apprise the world regarding the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) besides also devising mechanism as to how children and grown-ups will be taught regarding the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said.

The prime minister further said that the curriculum of the schools would also be monitored besides also launching a cartoon series to create awareness among children regarding the national culture.

“A member of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen (SAW) authority will also monitor content run on media channels,” Imran Khan said.

He said that the sexual assault-related crimes have seen a surge in society and it had badly affected the family system in the country.

“The rate of divorce is increasing while children are forcing their aged parents out of their homes,” he said adding that in a bid to counter such measures, the government had to bring a law to safeguard the rights of parents.

Speaking on corrupt practices in the society, the prime minister said that it was the society not only the government that has to fight against corruption. “It is masses who should stand up against corruption because it is their money that has been stolen,” he said.

