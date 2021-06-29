PM Imran Khan announces to establish tourism zone

NARAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Naran said that they were planning to develop a tourism zone to promote tourist spots in the country besides also highlighting the effective utilization of social media for the promotion of the sector, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media during his Naran visit on Monday, the PM Imran Khan said that peace was needed the most to promote tourism in the country.

“No tourist will visit the country unless they are assured of proper security measures,” he said and added that overcoming terrorism has led to an improvement in the sector.

The prime minister said that they are currently focusing only on tourism in summer, however, there is a need to promote it around the year, both in the summer and winter seasons.

“If facilities will be available in both seasons, only then tourism sector could achieve its potential,” Imran Khan said.

The prime minister Imran Khan said that the country has fifteen more spots that could be converted into a Nathia Gali-like tourist spot. “We also need to establish hotels in the tourist spots to overcome hike in fares,” he suggested.

While stressing the need to establish more tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and tribal areas, the prime minister said that resorts should be built alongside lakes in these areas.