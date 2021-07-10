PM Imran Khan approaches Sindh political leaders to form joint front against PPP ‎

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies elections and general elections.

PM Imran Khan will also hold a meeting of the PTI lawmakers from the province next week to take them into confidence over the strategy.

The development came days after the former chief minister of Sindh, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on July 01 joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad and announced joining PTI.

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN PROMISES TO UPLIFT PEOPLE OF SINDH

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s inclusion will help the party in Sindh. It was principally decided in the meeting to work actively to strengthen PTI in Sindh province.

Dr Rahim also urged the prime minister to visit the Sindh areas and focus attention on Sindh province.