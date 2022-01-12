PM Imran Khan briefed on regional security situation at ISI headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a comprehensive briefing on national security and regional dynamics during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to Prime Minister Office, PM Imran Khan was accompanied by federal ministers and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

They were received at ISI Secretariat by Director General ISI Lt. General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, the handout released by PM Office stated.

وزیر اعظم جناب عمران خان کا آئی ایس آئی سیکریٹریٹ کا دورہ pic.twitter.com/F1JeObC7rx — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 12, 2022

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest and appreciated the institution’s role for national security, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister had made multiple visits to ISI headquarters during the outgoing year and in the last such visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with top civil and military leadership briefed over recent developments in Afghanistan.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister had appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

