PM Imran Khan calls for debate, research on Islamic history in universities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for initiating debate and research on Islamic history in the universities and such programmes to bring the culture to the fore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference today, paid tribute to those who took part in decorating cities on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He said that a video was prepared to spread awareness among the youth on account of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

He added that the video will guide them on how Prophet Muhammad PBUH brings revolution to the world.

PM Imran Khan said that the country will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity, and meritocracy as set by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to become an ideal welfare Islamic state.

The premier urged the people to follow the principles of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH to become a great nation. He said that the dream of true democracy and prosperity will not be materialised without upholding rule of law and bringing the powerful under the law.

Imran Khan said Islam gave rights to every segment of life, including women, slaves, and the elderly. He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Aalehe Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen is our role model and we can become successful by following His Sunnah.

The Prime Minister said Islam also laid great emphasis on the importance of education for everyone, including men and women.

Highlighting the main features of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority, the Prime Minister said it will comprise an international cell to give a calculated response to any Islamophobic incident in the western world.

He said the authority, will be chaired by an Islamic scholar and its aim will be to guide the youth on the path of the last Prophet.

He said Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarships will be given to the youth on merit. He said our aim is to educate the youth in such a manner that the Holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH becomes the only role model for them.

PM Khan said the government is taking steps to take the country towards a welfare state. He said a programme under the umbrella of Ehsas will be launched next month to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities to the marginalised communities.

He said under Kamyab Program, interest-free loans will also be given to the people in urban and rural areas.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said neither we nor the entire humanity can forget the greatest and sacred day of 12th Rabi ul Awwal.

He said we should follow the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad PBUH in letter and spirit in order to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

A five-minute documentary highlighting the rise and fall of Muslim rule in the world was also shown on the occasion.

