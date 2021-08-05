Civil, military leadership takes key decisions in high-level huddle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired on Thursday a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the country and implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of country.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar and other senior civil and military officers.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the country, especially in border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address the boundary issues using the Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security situation in the area.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a 5-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of province especially in the area of infrastructure development, provision of water, health and education.

Reviewing implementation status of National Action Plan 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far and decided to update the plan in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion and cyber security.

The prime minister appreciated the continued efforts and sacrifices of armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces and other law enforcement organisations in meeting both internal and external challenges.