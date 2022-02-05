PM Imran Khan invites Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan held wide-ranging talks with Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, in Beijing here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and other senior officials.

According to a statement issued by PM Office, the interaction between the two leaders was marked by traditional sentiments of warmth, deep mutual trust and understanding.

During the meeting, the leadership reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties including discussions on the bilateral economic and trade relations, onward march of CPEC and important issues of regional and global concern.

The two sides reaffirmed the centrality of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and reiterated support on each other’s issues of core interest.

He added that successful celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations held last year injected a new impetus to bilateral friendship.

The two leaders agreed to work closely on further deepening bilateral economic engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to further advance the multifaceted strategic cooperative ties and building the Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2022

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for support and assistance to Pakistan in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and timely supply of vaccines.

PM Khan appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

Read More: Pakistan to borrow $5bn from China, Russia, Kazakhstan: sources

He underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC through its mutually reinforcing industrial, trade, health, digital and green corridors.

The PM shared with Premier Li the measures taken by the government to provide policy guidance and support for enhanced Chinese investments in the CPEC SEZs and Special Technology Zones, and for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 5, 2022

The PM shared with Premier Li the measures taken by the government to provide policy guidance and support for enhanced Chinese investments in the CPEC SEZs and Special Technology Zones, and for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Exchanging views on the regional security situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the serious situation in IIOJK as well as the importance of urgent action by the international community to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He also underscored the importance of Pakistan and China working together to promote shared objectives of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and regional connectivity.

The two leaders agreed to work closely on further deepening bilateral economic engagement and reaffirmed their commitment to further advance the multifaceted strategic cooperative ties and building the Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Comments