PM briefed on border management, security during Peshawar Corps Headquarters visit

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Friday.

KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan accompanied the premier. Upon arrival, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

PM Khan was briefed in detail about the prevalent security situation, ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along the Pak-Afghan border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs).

He was also apprised on various contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along the Pak-Afghan international border.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive Border Management Regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security.

He lauded security forces for providing enabling environment for completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, he said, are vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.