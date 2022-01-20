PM Imran Khan condemns Lahore blast, summons report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned a blast in Lahore that resulted in the loss of at least two lives and injuries to 28 people and immediately summoned a report from the Punjab government, ARYNEWS reported.

The prime minister took notice of the incident and directed the concerned authorities to immediately arrest those responsible for it. Imran Khan expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the attack and condoled with the families.

At least two persons including a child were killed and 28 others were injured in a bomb blast in busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

Security forces personnel cordoned off the area and cleared it from unconcerned persons. The bomb disposal squad initiated an investigation of the incident.

Rescue 1122 was providing emergency medical aid to the injured.

The Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital has been directed by authorities to declare an emergency in the hospital to tackle the situation.

“It was a bomb blast,” DIG Police-Operations Lahore Dr Abid confirmed. “The explosives were planted in a motorbike,” he said. The bomb was detonated with a time device, according to reports.

“The blast took place at Lohari Chowk. We rushed to the spot after reported about it,” Dr Abid said. “The bomb disposal unit (BDU) staff is also present at the spot,” he said. “Initially it seems it was a planted device,” he said.

