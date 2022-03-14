PM Imran Khan ‘confident’ to defeat opposition’s no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee to discuss govt’s strategy amid opposition’s no-trust motion, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation of the country including no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the participants of the meeting briefed the premier about contacts and developments reached with govt allies on-trust move.

The meeting also finalised strategy for holding a ‘massive’ public gathering at D -Chowk, sources said.

“PTI government fully prepared to deal with opposition’s no-trust move,” a ‘confident’ prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the PTI core committee.

The meeting was attended by FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Shafqat Mahmood, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Babar Awan, Sheikh Rasheed, Pervez Khattak and other key PTI leaders.

In another development, the federal government has decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23,

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

