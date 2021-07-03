‘This is the Pakistan we are moving towards’: PM on free treatment of patients in KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated on Saturday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on free of cost treatment of as many as 250,439 patients under its Sehat Card Plus programme during the seven months of FY2020-21.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister shared a news report and wrote: “Congratulations Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. 250,439 patients treated free of cost under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sehat Card Plus programme.”

“This is the Pakistan we are moving towards – that was envisioned by Allama Iqbal & Quaid-i-Azam.”

The report that Prime Minister Khan shared said at least 250,439 patients were treated under the Sehat Card Plus programme in public and private hospitals free of cost during the seven months of 2020-21.

The majority of patients preferred private hospitals for their treatment as about 174,388 people went to private health facilities and only 76,052 patients opted for treatment in public sector hospitals.

Last year in August, Prime Minister Khan had launched the Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.