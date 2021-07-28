PM Khan convenes top huddle to chalk out post AJK-poll policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday convened the top huddle of government officials and representatives to discuss the policy after Azad and Jammu Kashmir poll victory and the economic status of the country, ARY News reported.

The session is to be held at 3 am today where government response is to be hammered out as opposition narrative takes momentum.

In the session today the institutional representative of the incumbent government will receive fresh guidelines to carry out operations.

PM Imran Khan submits reply in Rs10 bn defamation suit by Shahbaz Sharif

In a separate development today, PM Imran Khan submitted a reply in a defamation case filed by PML-N president and the leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly Shahbaz Sharif over the former’s remarks that he was offered a bribe to stop pursuing the Panama Papers case which later led to the disqualification of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister of the country.

Four years back, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif filed an Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Imran Khan for accusing him of offering bribe to stay silent over the Panama Papers allegations against the Sharif family.

According to a reply filed in a Lahore session court, PM Imran Khan while demanding to reject the defamation suit said that he was not directly offered money from Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif.