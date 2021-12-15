PM Imran Khan directs action against illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to take strict action against elements involved in encroachments and illegal housing societies, ARY News reported.

He, the prime minister, issued directives while chairing a meeting regarding Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central Business District Lahore projects in Islamabad.

The premier underscored the need for using environment-friendly material including smart trees, blue roads, in the construction of Central Business District Lahore.

“Central Business District and Ravi Urban Development Authority projects are important for future of Lahore and the country,” Imran Khan emphasized.

The prime minister also directed authorities to expedite process of lands’ transfer for RUDA and CBD projects. PM Khan also emphasized that urban development projects are being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons.

“Green urbanization will help in reducing the adverse impacts of pollution and these models should be replicated in other cities of the country,” he added.

He pointed out that development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas is necessary for mitigating impacts of pollution including smog.

Earlier in September, PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project.

