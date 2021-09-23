PM Imran to distribute Kissan Cards in DI Khan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will distribute Kissan Cards among farmers in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Imran Khan will distribute Kissan Cards to 200,000 registered farmers out of 500,000 and will announce the provision of subsidies to the farmers to uplift the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, the premier is also scheduled to inaugurate the Gomal Agriculture University building and Gomal Zam Dam Command Area and Research Stations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan had said that there are 8.4 million farmers in the country and he wanted to double their earnings through various government-led initiatives.

Addressing Kisan Convention during his day-long visit to Bahawalpur, PM Khan had termed farmers as the country’s real asset while differentiating between them and feudal lords and said that his government’s efforts have provided them an opportunity to earn Rs1100 billion more.