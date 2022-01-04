PM Imran directs early completion of South Punjab Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters relating to PTI’s organizational structure in South Punjab as well as the development projects in the region were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Bakhtiar for early completion of the ongoing development projects particularly South Punjab Secretariat to ensure ease and facilitation of the people of that area.

He also directed Khusro Bakhtiar to further strengthen and operationalize Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in South Punjab.

Read More: South Punjab Secretariat to become functional from July: FM Qureshi

The premier also expressed his commitment to personally monitor the progress of all the matters relating to South Punjab on a permanent basis.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said the foundation stone of south Punjab secretariat would soon be laid in Bahawalpur as the PTI-led government was fulfilling its promises made with the people.

He chaired a special committee meeting about the south Punjab secretariat in which participants were briefed about matters relating to the secretariat.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!