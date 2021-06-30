Electronic voting only solution to ensure transparency in elections: PM tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that electronic voting was the only way to ensure transparency and prevent rigging in the general elections, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the budget session of the National Assembly a day after the federal government smoothly passed Finance Bill 2021-22, prime minister Imran Khan said that the only solution to allegations of fraud in elections are electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“Time has come to hold free and fair elections in the country with the help of electronic voting machines,” said the prime minister.

Addressing the NA session, PM Imran Khan also urged the opposition to accept electoral reforms and agree to the implementation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the country for the next general elections.

The premier also offered an olive branch to the opposition saying: “If the opposition has reservations over electoral reforms, we[PTI government]are ready to hold talks with opposition parties.”

Federal budget

Speaking about the federal budget, Prime Minister Khan praised Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and his team for presenting the tax-free federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget as per his vision for Pakistan.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government tried to not approach International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package,” said PM Khan and thanked China, UAE and Saudi Arabia for coming to Pakistan’s aid.

PM Khan said that Rs60 billion have been allocated in the federal budget for the uplift of the agriculture sector, adding that small farmers will be given direct subsidy on inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides.

Farmers (Kissan) markets will also be established in the country so that the farmers can get a due price of their turn out, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take the economy towards export-led growth.

Pakistan’s response to Covid-19

Paying tribute to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister lauded the efforts of both ministers for the timely action taken by the NCOC during the first, second and third Covid-19 waves.

Pakistan’s exports hit a record $2.7 billion in June, and the country’s GDP reached 4% as the government took important steps to revive the economy after coronavirus battered it, he added.

He also thanked Pakistan Army for helping the government during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Incumbent government was pressurized by opposition to impose lockdown in the country. But, we the PTI government, immediately opened the construction sector and announced a package for the construction industry,” he said and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government distributed Rs10.5 million among poor families under Ehsaas programme during the pandemic.

Pakistan-India ties

Speaking about the Kashmir issue, the prime minister said, “normalisation of Pakistan-India ties was impossible unless India reviewed its unilateral steps of August 5, 2019 – rescinding the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir PM Khan said, “Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.”

He said that they could never think of improving trade ties with India at the cost of Kashmiris.