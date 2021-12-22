PM Imran Khan to get briefing from KP CM over party’s election debacle

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Wednesday reached Islamabad for a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister has summoned the chief minister of KP after the ruling PTI’s poor performance in recent local government elections in the province.

CM Mehmood Khan is expected to brief the prime minister over the results of the local government election. The chief minister will inform the prime minister about the areas where the party suffered defeat in polls and will also highlight the cause of the election debacle.

KP’s chief minister will highlight the reasons behind defeats to ministers in their own constituencies, sources said.

According to sources, the chief minister will also point out the parliamentarians and senior party leaders who didn’t support the PTI’s candidates.

The prime minister will also be briefed issues related to the distribution of party tickets in candidates, according to sources.

The PM will give guidelines to the party for the strategy in the next phase of the election.

A session of the PTI leaders and spokespersons with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, has been put off owing to the busy schedule of the PM, sources said.

The spokespersons’ session was summoned in the evening today.

