PM Imran Khan gets briefing on APS case ahead of SC hearing

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General (AG) Khalid Javed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday after the Supreme Court summoned the latter to appear before it in the Army Public School (APS) case.

During the meeting, the chief federal law officer briefed the prime minister on the case. The premier is expected to appear in court shortly as security has been beefed up in and around the top court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier today, the apex court directed Prime Minister Khan to appear in personal capacity to explain his position about non-implementation of the Army Public School (APS) case verdict.

Also Read: SC summons PM Imran Khan in APS Peshawar case

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing the case.

“Has Prime Minister Imran Khan read the APS case judgement?” the country’s top judge asked the attorney general, to which he relied that it was not sent to the PM Office and added that he will inform the premier about the court orders.

CJP Gulzar further asked has any case been registered against higher officials in light of the APS massacre inquiry report.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!