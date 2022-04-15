PM Imran Khan gives special message to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a special message to overseas Pakistanis in a video ahead of the nationwide campaign, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan said in his video message that the political party developed a website to collect funds from the overseas Pakistanis after launching a campaign against the ‘imported government’ formed through a foreign conspiracy for a regime change in Pakistan.

The PTI chairman said that the most corrupt people have been imposed on the country that is tantamount to insulting 220 million population. Khan said that he is heading to the nation against the corrupt rulers.

Imran Khan said that the political party is trying to foil the conspiracy to go for fresh elections in Pakistan. There is only one solution left to let people of Pakistan choose their rulers, he added.

The nation will make the decision through elections and PTI has begun its campaign. He said that PTI needs funds to run the nationwide campaign and appealed to the nationals to take part in the campaign for the true independence of Pakistan.

Earlier, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to request party supporters to carry Pakistan flag at its Karachi rally.

“My request to all those attending our jalsa in Karachi is to carry our Pakistan flag as this is now a fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty & haqeeqi (real) democracy, & against US-instigated regime change, supported by local Mir Jafars,” he tweeted.

